Last month, two men were charged with murdering a man and kidnapping his victim’s teenage sister in New Mexico.

The defendants, Edgar Orona, 29, and Erick Garcia, 22, were charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, child abuse, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the death of 21-year-old Esteban Mercado-Rangel on Sept. 25, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

After shooting her brother on the mesa 15 miles west of Albuquerque, Orona and Garcia allegedly forced Mercado-16-year-old Rangel’s sister into a car at gunpoint. According to court records, she was able to flee shortly after.

Garcia was arrested and placed into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sunday. Orona has been served with an arrest warrant.

Garcia was also accused with robbery on September 10th. According to KRQE, he and his crew allegedly slammed their car into the wall of a nearby business and hammered a hole in the Los Ranchos Gun Shop near Osuna and Fourth before fleeing with seven firearms.

Deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office discovered Mercado-Rangel dead with at least one gunshot wound two weeks after Garcia’s alleged crime spree.

Mercado-sister Rangel’s informed police that she and her brother were shooting in the area when the two suspects approached him, smoked marijuana with him, and tried to sell him a pistol.

Garcia and Orona allegedly assisted Mercado-Rangel in jumping the battery before allegedly shooting her brother in the chest many times, according to the victim’s sister.

Orona was eventually recognized as the shooter by the teen.

Meanwhile, Garcia claimed to officers that he was unaware of the scheme to rob Mercado-Rangel.

Garcia claimed that he and Orona smoked methamphetamine with Mercado-Rangel in the mesa, tried to sell him a rifle, and exchanged phone numbers. He also informed deputies that he and his friends assisted Mercado-Rangel in jumping his SUV before Orona reportedly pulled out a revolver and shot the victim.

Garcia asserted Orona is accused of then grabbing her 16-year-old sister, who was wailing beside her brother, and forcing her into the SUV. He and Orona then reunited in Albuquerque, where Orona said the girl had gotten away.

Garcia also stated that they split up the meth they stole from Mercado-SUV, Rangel’s and that Orona, who was “very paranoid,” seized the murder weapon and fled. At Garcia’s house, police discovered documentation from the victim’s SUV in the trash.

The inside of Mercado-stolen Rangel’s SUV was later discovered burnt at Coors and Bridge SW. The cops were able to pull it off. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.