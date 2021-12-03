After killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, his parents will serve 50 years in prison.

An nasty stepmother and a cruel father have been sentenced to death for the murder of their six-year-old son.

According to Birmingham Live, Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were convicted guilty of murder and manslaughter and will serve a total of 50 years in jail.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a young boy, was subjected to months of horrific beatings and torture before succumbing to a deadly final blow delivered by Tustin on June 17 of last year.

Hours before his death, a 6-year-old boy cries out for love and nourishment on video.

From the youngster’s last day alive, the jurors heard audio of him pleading for food and love.

According to a court hearing, the tiny child was made to stand in the hallway for up to 14 hours a day, poisoned with salt, and abused before dying from a catastrophic brain injury on June 17 of last year.

After deliberately encouraging his girlfriend to inflict violence on him, his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was cleared of murder but convicted guilty of manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty.

On Thursday, December 2, Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was found guilty of murder after a tense nine-week trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Tustin, who had salt thrown at her by other inmates in the days leading up to her sentencing, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum penalty of 29 years.

Judge Wall explained to her that this is the minimum sentence she must serve before her case is even reviewed by a parole board.

He claims she will spend the rest of her life in prison if they do not decide to release her. He convicts each child cruelty offender to a maximum of ten years in prison.

Hughes, a father who abused his kid and deliberately encouraged violence against him, was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

For the child cruelty charges, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Olivia Labinjo-son, Halcrow’s Arthur, was placed in his father’s custody after his mother was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatally murdering her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Hughes, Tustin, and Arthur were forced to live together at her Solihull home during the first UK lockdown, and he was subjected to months of torture.