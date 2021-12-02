After killing a man in a wheelchair, an Arizona officer could face criminal charges.

After fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair accused of shoplifting, a cop in Arizona could face criminal charges.

Former Tucson Police Department officer Ryan Remington approached a Lowe’s home improvement store on Monday and shot his revolver nine times into the back and side of Richard Lee Richards.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and bodycam footage, which police released on Tuesday. Richards was suspected of stealing a toolbox, a Walmart employee told Remington, who was working off-duty as security, before to the shooting at Lowe’s. When requested to present his receipt, Richards allegedly pulled out a knife, according to the worker.

Remington and the Walmart employee can be seen pursuing Richards around the parking lot in the footage. Officer Stephanie Taylor, who was called in as backup, didn’t arrive until Remington and Richards were reaching the Lowes door.

“Do not go to the store, sir,” Remington tells Richards, but the 61-year-old stealing suspect continues to enter the store.

Both officers had their firearms drawn at that instant. “Stop right now,” Taylor urged. You need to —” but she cut herself off when Remington shot Richards nine times with his rifle.

The tape is being reviewed by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which might lead to criminal charges being filed against Remington for the incident.

Tucson police chief Chris Magnus slammed Remington’s reaction to the shoplifting incident on Tuesday. “To be clear, officer Remington’s actions have severely concerned and troubled me,” Magnus stated at a press conference.

“His use of lethal force in this incident is clearly against department policy and contradicts several areas of our use of force and training.”

After four years with the Tucson Police Department, Remington was fired on Tuesday.