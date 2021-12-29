After killing a 70-year-old relative who allegedly ‘attacked their mother,’ two minor girls surrender.

Two adolescent girls in India have surrendered to police after killing a cousin they claim attempted to sexually attack their mother. The 70-year-old man’s body was discovered in a nearby hole as a result of the daughters’ confession.

The children, who are 15 and 16, informed authorities that their paternal aunt’s husband, Muhammad Koya M, tried to sexually abuse their mother in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday morning. According to the Indian Express, the man’s wife was not at home at the time.

The daughters claimed they tried to intervene to stop the man from hitting their mother, but he ignored them. When he insisted on continuing, the females cut him to death with an ax, according to the account. They later confessed to the police, and their confessions aided in the discovery of Muhammad’s body in a nearby site.

According to The Times of India, the body was packed in a sack and dumped in a 3-foot-deep grave. A severed piece of the man’s right leg was also discovered at a treatment plant some 1.8 miles away.

“According to the girls’ testimonies, Muhammad attempted to attack their mother around 11:30 a.m. The females tried to stop him when they saw this. Muhammad’s head was chopped off with an ax. After the girls surrendered in the evening, the police recovered the body “According to the outlet, Sobin K, a police officer, said.

Prior to the incident, Muhammad’s mother and daughters were living in separate areas of the same house with him. According to the complaint, Muhammad had three wives and was living with his third when he attempted to sexually abuse the girls’ mother.

“Their living quarters are so filthy that we can’t even call it a home. It’s a shed, after all. Their mother is also suffering from illness. She recently underwent surgery “One of the village leaders, Hafsath Kunnakkadan, said it wasn’t the first time the mother and girls had problems with Muhammad.

“Neighbors indicated the girls had been having issues with Muhammad and that they may have committed the crime after suffering for a long time,” he added.

After they surrendered, the girls were jailed. Their mother was also detained and is now facing charges in relation to the event.