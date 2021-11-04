After jumping into the lake to escape bees, a man was eaten by piranhas.

A man is said to have been eaten by piranhas after jumping into a lake to flee a swarm of bees that had assaulted him and his buddies.

Authorities told Brazilian daily Estado De Minas that the 30-year-old went fishing with two pals at a lake in the municipality of Brasilândia de Minas in southern Brazil on Sunday, according to Yahoo News.

The males all dived into the lake to escape the swarm at one point, but soon discovered that the water was full of piranhas, ferocious fish with razor-sharp fangs, according to LADbible. Two of the man’s companions were able to swim to safety.

After the fire department was called in for assistance, authorities discovered the man deceased four meters from the shoreline.

The piranhas deformed the man’s physique, tearing apart sections of his body, including his face.

Authorities stated the man was found in a position that is frequently observed in drowning, according to LADbible. It was unclear whether the victim died from drowning or the piranha assault.

The Amazon River basin in South America is home to around 30 species of piranhas. According to Yahoo News, they also live in parts of North America, Central America, and Hawaii.

Piranhas rarely attack humans, but when they do, the attacks can be devastating.

Adrila Muniz, a six-year-old girl from Brazil, was discovered dead in the Maicuru River near Monte Alegre town in January 2015 after being feasted on by a big gang of piranhas, according to the BBC.

On board a vessel that was turned over by a storm, the girl was with her grandma and four other youngsters.

Except for the six-year-old, all of the youngsters were spared. Her relatives told local media that the girl drowned immediately after the boat capsized in the river, but that she may have died prior to the piranha assault.

Although piranhas are usually found in South America, some have been discovered in other parts of the world. Experts believe the lake is not their natural home and that the fish must have been put there after being released from an aquarium.

Over the last few decades, piranhas have been discovered in different locations of the United States, including those that had previously been eliminated. This is a condensed version of the information.