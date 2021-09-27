After ‘jumping’ from a bridge near the Wallasey tunnel, a girl is in critical condition.

On Saturday, September 25, officers responded to claims of a girl’s safety being threatened at Breck Road Bridge near the Wallasey Tunnel entrance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they sought to speak with the teen who was on the wrong side of the bridge’s rails.

The 13-year-old then allegedly ‘jumped’ and was transported to the hospital.

The adolescent is still in hospital, police said this morning, in a serious but stable condition.

Due to the event, a road closure was implemented and traffic was briefly halted near the entrance to the Wallasey tunnel.

According to one eyewitness, “lots of police” were stationed at the Wirral end of the tunnel, and “people couldn’t leave” or enter.

“We can confirm that emergency services were alerted to a concern for safety at Breck Road Bridge on the Wallasey Tunnel approach road in Wallasey,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“At 7:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a 13-year-old girl on the wrong side of the bridge railings.

“Officers arrived on the scene, and when they started talking to the teen, she jumped.”