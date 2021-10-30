After ‘jumping from a bridge’ across a busy road, a woman was transported to the hospital.

After allegedly ‘jumping from a bridge’ across one of Liverpool’s busiest roads, a woman was transported to hospital.

At 10.21 a.m. today (October 30), police and an ambulance were dispatched to Dunnings Bridge Road in Netherton to treat a woman near the Park Hotel.

Witnesses contacted The Washington Newsday, claiming that a woman had fallen from a bridge.

The scene was characterized as “horrendous” by another eyewitness.

Merseyside Police said that police had been dispatched to help ambulance crews treating the woman on the site.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in Bootle this morning, Saturday 30 October, following an incident,” the spokeswoman stated.

“A woman was found injured around 10.25 a.m., having apparently jumped from a bridge near the intersection of Dunningsbridge Road and Park Lane.”

“She was rushed to the hospital to be evaluated for serious injuries.

“A road closure was in effect, but it has since been lifted.”