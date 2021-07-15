After July 19, Tesco, Asda, Lidl, and Aldi want customers to maintain wearing masks.

Tesco, Asda, Lidl, and Waitrose are the latest supermarkets to announce that, beginning July 19, they will encourage consumers and employees to continue wearing masks in their stores.

Sainsbury’s, a rival grocery chain, announced on Wednesday evening that following so-called “freedom day,” it will encourage all customers to wear a facial covering if they can.

It comes after the government issued recommendations to firms saying that once the work from home directive expires, it “expects and encourages” that staff and consumers wear masks in crowded, enclosed settings.

Tesco has also stated that a number of viral controls, such as distancing measures, will remain in place across its stores.

The supermarket began an internal assessment of its mask-wearing practices last week, ahead of the recent relaxation of prohibitions.

After interacting with customers and employees, the company stated it will continue to maintain capacity limitations in its stores, protective screens at checkouts, hand sanitizer stations, and frequent cleaning.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have focused on ensuring everyone can receive the food they need in a safe environment,” a Tesco spokesman said.

“We will continue to put safety measures in place in our stores, like restricting the amount of people in the store at any given time, protective screens at every checkout, hand sanitizer stations, and regular cleaning, after listening to our customers and staff.

“To be on the safe side, we’re urging our customers and colleagues to wear face coverings while they work, and we’re encouraging our customers to do the same when they buy with us,” says the company.

Asda will post signs and make announcements to encourage customers to obey government guidelines, and will continue to provide facial coverings in stores for those who choose to use them.

“When shopping in our stores after July 19, we ask consumers to be respectful of one another and to follow the Government instructions on face coverings,” a spokesman said.

Staff and customers at Waitrose and John Lewis have also been advised to keep wearing masks, but individual discretion will ultimately be the deciding factor.

