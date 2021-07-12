After July 19, Poundland was praised for their face mask and social distancing position.

Poundland customers have applauded the store for continuing to enforce social separation in the run-up to July 19.

Ahead of the day nicknamed “Freedom Day,” the discount shop is assuring customers that “it’s not over.”

Step Four, which is set to begin on July 19, will see social distance stop and face masks no longer be required, according to the government’s path out of lockdown.

Poundland, on the other hand, has urged its customers to ‘help us to help you’ by continuing to wear face masks, ‘keeping a safe distance,’ and sanitizing their hands, according to the MEN.

After being shared on Twitter, a notice at a Poundland store window gained traction.

“Like you, we know it’s not over,” it says. As a result, please assist us by covering your face, staying a safe distance, sanitizing your hands, and being nice and considerate. Shop wisely and remain safe.”

Chrissie Grech (@ChrissieGrech) shared the placard on Twitter, writing: “Poundland gets it. “Wonderful.”

Shoppers soon commended Poundland for its efforts to keep employees and customers safe beneath the post.

“Crazy to think we’d be safer if Poundland was in Government,” one individual wrote. That is the United Kingdom in 2021.”

“Thank you Poundland for doing everything you can to keep your employees and customers safe,” commented another.

“Way to go, Poundland…” said a third. “Hopefully other shops will follow suit,” wrote a fourth.

“THANK YOU FOR NOT GOING WITH THE INSANITY!” exclaimed another.

The rules at supermarkets are set to change on July 19. Social contact limits, such as the Rule of Six, will be abolished, as will the one-metre rule, and face masks will no longer be required by law.

However, supermarkets and businesses may have their own set of laws, so it’s crucial to double-check before going inside.