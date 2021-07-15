After July 19, face masks will be required on Mersey Ferries but not on trains or buses.

After July 19, the Mayor of Liverpool City Region Metro will continue to try to reach out to Merseyside’s travel providers about making masks necessary.

Steve Rotheram spoke alongside four other Labour mayors, including Andy Burnham, about the use of face masks on public transportation.

The Metro Mayor stated that if he had the power, he would have made masks required on public transportation, but that he does not have the same powers as London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Khan stated that he would not be willing to jeopardize the safety of Tube, bus, and other public transportation users by loosening the prohibitions on facial coverings.

“If I had authority over the transportation network as Sadiq does in London, I would do what he has already done,” Mr Rotheram said, “but I don’t.”

“Instead, I’m attempting to make facemasks required on the network segments that I can, but I’m running into roadblocks.”

Customers who fail to cover their noses and mouths will be turned away by transportation providers even after the legal obligation is repealed on July 19.

The subject has been hotly debated in the run-up to the reopening on July 19, with industry organisations yesterday stating that masks will not be required for travel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that “we expect and suggest” that people wear face covers in “crowded and enclosed settings like as public transportation.”

Mr Rotheram claimed that he could make masks essential on Mersey Ferries and at the landing stage, and he urged private transport companies to approach him.

“My appeal to those operators is to come and properly talk to us and let us see if we can come to an agreement,” he said.

Mr Rotheram also urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “show his commitment” to regional government by allowing Metro Mayors to administer their transportation networks in accordance with local residents’ aspirations.