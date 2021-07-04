After July 19, face masks will be a “personal choice,” according to Robert Jenrick.

Face masks will become ‘personal choice’ after July 19 says Robert Jenrick.

When the country lifts legal coronavirus restrictions, the public can take ‘personal responsibility’ and decide themselves if they want to wear face masks.

According to the Mirror, Boris Johnson’s minister stated that wearing masks will be a personal option and that “the state will not be instructing you what to do.”

The Communities Secretary says government ‘won’t be telling you what to do’ after restrictions lift

Trevor Philips of Sky News spoke with Robert Jenrick. He would not choose to wear a face mask on the Sunday show, but others are free to do so.

He said: “Like many people, I want to get away from these restrictions as quickly as I possibly can and we don’t want them to stay in place for a day longer than is necessary.

“I think we are going to now move into a period where there won’t be legal restrictions, the state won’t be telling you what to do, but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment – different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks, for example.

“In the coming days, the Prime Minister will provide additional clarity on the national policy on some of those limits.”

“However, there will be things that we all must do, such as ensuring that every adult is completely vaccinated.”

When asked if he would ‘get rid of’ his mask after July 19 if allowed, Mr Jenrick answered, “I will.” I’m not a big fan of wearing a mask. I don’t believe many people love doing it.”

According to sources, the one-metre rule, QR codes in bars, prohibitions on public meetings, and various self-isolation requirements would all be abolished.