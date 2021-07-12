After July 19, face masks should still be worn, according to the minister.

Even when all legal limitations are repealed on July 19, people will be recommended to wear face masks, according to a health minister.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is anticipated to announce today that the final stage of the roadmap will be implemented on Monday.

Mr Johnson is anticipated to announce that social distancing rules would be eased and that nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

Boris Johnson is expected to make a lockdown announcement today, July 19th.

However, health minister Edward Argar indicated today that counseling on “things like mask-wearing” would remain even after July 19’s so-called “freedom day.”

When asked if it was appropriate to proceed with the road map’s final stage on July 19, the minister told Sky News: “We’ll wait for the Prime Minister’s formal announcement later, but you’ll have seen the Health Secretary (Sajid Javid) interviewed over the weekend saying he was optimistic, we were on track for that Step 4, which would see the removal of legal restrictions on people, but what it w

“There will still be instructions in place, and we would advise care and the British people’s inherent common sense when it comes to things like mask-wearing.”

“However, why now?” When, if not now, will it be? We’ve arrived at a point where the vaccine program is acting as a protective wall against the virus, and it’s proving to be extremely effective.”

Mr Argar later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he will likely continue to wear a facial covering whether on a train or in an elevator with other people, but not when alone outside.

“Train companies may well look at whether they wish to impose extra instructions or additional limitations as terms of carriage,” the Conservative MP stated.

“However, at a governmental level, what we have set out, and what we will be aiming to do, is see the legislative obligations fall away in favor of strong, careful guidance that allows individuals to use their common sense.”

Professor Peter Openshaw, a Nervtag member, also stressed the importance of maintaining some preventive precautions, such as wearing face covers.

