After joining Manchester United from Liverpool, the midfielder inks a professional contract.

After being on the books of Liverpool, highly-rated teenager Ethan Ennis has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Ennis left Liverpool at the age of 16 after rejecting a scholarship offer at Anfield, opting for a move to the Reds’ bitter rivals.

Liverpool’s run to the FA Youth Cup final, when they were defeated by Aston Villa at Villa Park, was aided by the youngster.

When Ennis announced his desire to leave Anfield, a bidding war erupted between United and Chelsea for his signature.

“Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with Manchester United!” Ennis wrote on his Instagram account lately.

Thank you very much to my family and everyone who has assisted me in achieving this objective. “The hard effort goes on.” Ennis has been a fixture for Manchester United’s first team since his arrival.