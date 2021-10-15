After Joe Rogan’s roasting, CNN’s Don Lemon doubles down on his anti-ivermectin remarks.

After Joe Rogan accused CNN of “lying” about medication the podcast mogul took to treat COVID, CNN anchor Don Lemon defended his network.

Lemon was responding to Rogan’s criticism of CNN during a three-hour discussion with the network’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, on his podcast.

Gupta was interrogated by Rogan in a video that went viral concerning CNN’s portrayal of his usage of Ivermectin after being diagnosed with COVID, which he claims he recovered from in five days.

Many critics of The Joe Rogan Experience host taking the medicine, which is licensed for use in humans and animals for parasite treatment, including CNN.

It should not be used to treat COVID, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CNN referred to Ivermectin as a “horse dewormer” during a segment in September after Rogan revealed his illness on Instagram, and CNN host Anderson Cooper stated the treatment was “something more typically used to deworm horses.”

Rogan questioned Gupta over the description, claiming that he had been medically given the medicine and that “they’re lying at your network about people using human drugs vs animal drugs.”

Gupta admitted during the tense debate that his network “shouldn’t have said it.”

During a program with Gupta on Thursday, though, Lemon reaffirmed his network’s depiction of Ivermectin, dismissing Rogan’s critique.

“I realize it’s mostly a joke,” Lemon said of Rogan’s interview, “but he did mention something about Ivermectin that I don’t think was genuinely right about CNN and lying.”

"Ivermectin is a medicine that is commonly used as a horse dewormer, therefore it is not a lie to suggest that the drug is used as a horse dewormer, and it is not approved for COVID," he explained. Correct?" CNN's Don Lemon (@DonLemon): "Ivermectin is used as a horse dewormer, and that is not a falsehood." That, I believe, is critical. It's also not recommended for use with Covid." @drsanjaygupta: "You are correct… There is no proof that it helps [against Covid]if you look at the data." pic.twitter.com/eDpJUxrsqY — 14 October 2021, Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) Gupta.