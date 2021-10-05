After Joe Biden pledged to abolish capital punishment, Missouri would execute Ernest Johnson.

Despite the president’s campaign promises to abolish the capital penalty, Missouri is preparing to carry out the fourth execution of the Biden administration on Tuesday.

At 6 p.m., Ernest Lee Johnson, 61, will be put to death by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Bonne Terre. After being convicted of killing three people during a robbery at a convenience store in Columbia in 1994, he was sentenced to death.

Despite pleas from anti-death penalty groups to postpone the execution, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated it will take place on Monday.

“In 1994, Mr. Johnson was tried and found guilty of the savage murder of three innocent people during a heist. Mr. Johnson went to tremendous measures to prepare and hide his crime, according to the evidence. Mr. Johnson’s case has been examined by three juries, and they have recommended that he be executed,” Parson said in a statement.

Death penalty opponents have previously urged him to halt the execution, citing the Eighth Amendment’s restriction on the execution of mentally ill people.

Johnson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and lost around 20% of his brain tissue during a 2008 surgery to remove a benign tumor, according to his attorney, Jeremy Weis. According to Weis, testing and IQ revealed that he has the mental capacity of a child.

He “categorically fits all three criteria for diagnosis of an intellectual handicap and should be granted clemency from execution,” according to Elyse Max, executive director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Representatives Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, both Missouri Democrats, appealed for the execution to be postponed on Friday, writing to Governor Jay Nixon, “Mr. Johnson’s death would be a heinous act of injustice.” By Tuesday morning, a petition demanding Johnson’s clemency had gathered over 27,000 signatures.

Pope Francis has added his voice to the chorus, encouraging Parson to remember the “sanctity of life.”

Despite campaigning for the abolition of the death sentence during his 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden remained silent on the matter, even though he has fought for harsh crime laws throughout his political career. He backed a 1994 crime measure that added 60 new death penalty charges.

