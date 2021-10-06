After Jimmy Carr’s gatecrashes, viewers want a change on Good Morning Britain.

After comedian Jimmy Carr gatecrashed the weather forecast on Good Morning Britain, viewers were left in stitches.

The comedian joined Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell on the broadcast to discuss his new autobiography.

But, before going off the air, Jimmy tried his hand at weather reporting, much to the delight of Laura Tobin, who stood on the sidelines to assist him.

“Hello, my name is Jimmy, and I’m the weather guy,” Jimmy stated. I’ll be honest with you, I’m pretty happy with this.”

“Some folks are in a puddle, that’ll be wet,” Jimmy added as an image of a person wearing orange wellies in the rain appeared on the screen.

“Northumberland is urm…,” says the narrator.

It’s going to rain, for sure. It will, without a doubt, rain.

“Take a look at the counties of Tyne and Wear, Cumbria, and Durham. It will, without a doubt, rain.

“There’s a lot of rain in London right now…

I suppose it’s global warming, but I’m not sure.”

“OK, I’m trying to click,” Jimmy remarked as Laura urged him to move on to the next slide.

“That doesn’t really signify anything, the wind doesn’t look like that since there aren’t any lines in it,” Jimmy commented as the TV displayed the wind forecast for Thursday.

“The blue indicates water, therefore the sea will be quite wet,” he continued.

“Sunny spells, rain in the north west; rain is never far away…

if you live in the north west you knew that was going to happen.

“There’s a breeze in the east. If the wind is blowing, it will presumably blow over to the west as well; it has to go somewhere.

“Look, there’s only one little little area of Norfolk that’s bad. Without glancing at the map, I could have told you that.

“It’s fine if you’re in Ipswich; it’ll be fine. “And now for the summary.”

Jimmy ended the segment by joking: “Do I get… “Do you have any cash?”

After seeing the weather section, viewers were ecstatic, with several pushing for Jimmy to be a permanent presenter on the show.

“When we were watching @GMB and watched @jimmycarr doing the weather, love it, extremely funny,” one fan tweeted.

Another said: “@jimmycarr should always do the weather.”

While a third added: “@jimmycarr doing the weather on @GMB should be a regular occurrence -.”

Summary ends.”