After Jesse Jackson’s COVID hospitalization, Al Sharpton and Joaquin Castro sent him greetings.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and Reverend Al Sharpton were among many who expressed their best wishes for the couple’s recovery from the virus.

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dbzdr8Tnle

August 22, 2021 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx)

Please join me in praying for Rev. and Mrs. Jesse Jackson. They are in desperate need of our heartfelt and fervent prayers. Prayer makes a difference!!!

August 22, 2021 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl)

Other notables included James Zogby, the founder of the Arab American Institute, who recalled traveling with Jackson “through two momentous presidential campaigns.”

I had the privilege of working and traveling with them during two historic presidential elections as well as the establishment of the Rainbow. He was driven to greatness by her, and we were all pushed by him. I’d like to see them improve. We’re not done with them yet. https://t.co/iE7YrNTVXp

August 22, 2021 — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600)

The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, which Jackson created and heads, said on Saturday that Jackson and his wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

After testing positive for COVID-19, both @RevJJackson, Sr. and @MrsJacquelineL3 are in the hospital. All of your prayers and well-wishes are much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/WrMyFAMPzJ

August 22, 2021 — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition)

According to the Associated Press, the civil rights leader got vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his first dosage in January during a public event where he was urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Doctors are presently monitoring both of their conditions,” the organization said in a statement. “Anyone who has spent the last five or six days with any of them should follow the CDC guidelines.”

The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition was approached by this website for an update on Jackson and his wife, but no response was received by the time of publication.

