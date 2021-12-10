After JauMarcus McFarland was killed by an elevator, his mother filed a lawsuit.

Jessica Moore, the mother of 18-year-old JauMarcus McFarland, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after he was crushed to death while attempting to exit a broken elevator in an Atlanta apartment complex on Aug. 31.

When the incident occurred, McFarland, a Mississippi native, was residing in the building while attending a local prep school to play football.

According to the lawsuit, the elevator has been a source of complaints among residents for years, and the state’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner discovered that it was over a year late on safety inspections, with the most recent one taking place in 2019 and expiring in August 2020.

According to CBS46 Atlanta, Moore’s attorneys filed a complaint against the building’s owner, three elevator maintenance businesses in the neighborhood, and the school that housed McFarland in the building on Thursday.

A surveillance camera showed 16 people on the elevator, which the fire department said was the likely cause of the elevator collapse, according to the property owner. According to 11 Alive News, when the elevator doors on the third floor opened, multiple occupants exited the elevator, believing it was about to fall to the ground floor.

McFarland was the fourth person to try to depart the elevator, but it was traveling too fast, and the top of the elevator came to a halt, trapping his upper torso between the elevator and the bottom of the third-floor exit.

Some of the other passengers on the elevator told CBS46 that all they could see were McFarland’s legs, which “were moving at first,” according to one. Then it came to a halt. He was knocked out.” According to CBS46, attorneys for McFarland’s family have filed a separate complaint against the school, stating that cash from a GoFundMe set up by the school to pay for McFarland’s funeral expenses were never handed to the family by school authorities.

According to the state agency’s assessment, “video footage from the third level shows elevator 1 doors open as the elevator begins drifting downward, three residents jump from the moving elevator onto the third-floor lobby.”

"A fourth tenant, JauMarcus McFarland, attempted to jump from the elevator but was stuck by the moving elevator and the third-floor landing sill, which came to a halt.