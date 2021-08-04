After Jarrod Bowen’s ‘angry’ admission, FSG has been told to make a Liverpool transfer adjustment.

Liverpool are in danger, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, unless they modify their transfer policy this summer.

So far in the transfer window, the Reds have only made one acquisition, acquiring RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

In recent weeks, securing the long-term futures of important players has been a focus, with new contracts signed by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho.

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool are “standing still” and will be overtaken by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea unless Jurgen Klopp can strengthen his squad.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider, “There’s a tremendous concern for Liverpool.”

“Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have joined Manchester United. Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are the topics of conversation at Man City. Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are the two players mentioned by Chelsea.

“You haven’t heard from Liverpool in a long time. They’ve come to a halt. That’s quite risky because they have an aging front line that needs some aid and fresh legs to add competition,” Agbonlahor explained.

“If I were a Liverpool supporter, I’d be furious if all they’re being associated with is Jarrod Bowen. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good player, but if you can get him cheap, he’s someone you want on the bench.”

With the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as back-up possibilities, Agbonlahor believes the Reds’ squad depth is “not good enough” and that Klopp’s side will not come close to winning the title.