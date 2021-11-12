After January 6, Tucker Carlson laments Republicans’ embarrassment in front of their own voters.

Republican politicians, according to Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson, are “embarrassed” by GOP supporters charged in connection with the Capitol disturbances.

Carlson also slammed Democratic demands for harsher penalties for those found guilty of storming the Capitol on January 6.

Carlson launched a broad attack on the Democrats’ liberal credentials during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday, alleging they had hypocritical attitudes on matters ranging from gun ownership to criminal justice.

“Most of these folks are being imprisoned for non-violent offenses,” Carlson remarked after a clip of remarks by Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio who has slammed the GOP’s response to the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“To act like they committed acts of terrorism or insurgency is just a flat-out lie,” Carlson said, adding that he would “never defend disruption.”

The Fox anchor also slammed the conditions in which the suspects who were arrested on January 6 were held.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to a D.C. jail to meet some of the defendants was brought up by Ingraham. After her visit, Greene labeled them as “political prisoners of war.”

Carlson then went after the Republican Party, claiming that it was not doing enough to defend individuals accused of crimes on January 6.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the few Republicans who has paid a visit to their detainees. These are GOP voters, right?” Carlson explained.

“I’m not sure why the Republicans in Congress should feel embarrassed by that.”

He also addressed Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial, which began in August 2020 after he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber at Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Do you believe [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is embarrassed that Joseph Rosenbaum supports her political party? Certainly not, “Carlson continued, before downplaying the violence on January 6.

“Republicans are absolutely ashamed that these primarily bankrupt late middle-aged political activists who voted for Trump—I don’t know—got boisterous on January 6, and they don’t care what happens to them,” Carlson stated.

“What are you doing if you’re ashamed in front of your own voters? What is your motivation for getting involved in politics?” The Republican National Committee has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

