After Jamie’s wedding, Louise Redknapp is ‘putting on a brave face.’

Jamie Redknapp, a former Liverpool FC player, married his pregnant fiancée Frida Andersson at Chelsea Register Office earlier this week.

They were joined by their closest family members in a low-key ceremony.

In November, the couple, who have been together since 2019, will have their first child.

Jamie, 48, married Louise in 1998 and divorced from her in 2018.

According to the Mirror, they have two sons together, Charlie, 17, and Beua, 12.

“Louise is distraught, but she’s attempting to put on a brave face for the sake of the kids and everyone around her,” a source told Heat Magazine.”

Louise announced earlier this year that she would keep Jamie Redknapp’s surname.

The former Eternal singer remarked in an interview with You Magazine: “People frequently inquire about it. My children are, first and foremost, Redknapps.

“I don’t want to show up to a school function with a second name that isn’t the same as my children’s. I’m pleased with myself. Those small gestures mean a great deal to me.” “Also, I’ve been a Redknapp longer than I’ve been anything else in my life,” she concluded. Jamie and Louise’s 19-year marriage ended in 2017 — just months after she was a Strictly Come Dancing participant – and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

You’ve Got This: And Other Things I Wish I Had Known is her book. Louise talked about how her marriage fell apart and encouraged followers not to make the same mistakes she did.

“I wish I’d tried,” she remarked, explaining that she spent too much of her marriage trying to make everyone else happy while neglecting herself.

“I want to tell anyone thinking about running to take it easy. Do not flee. Because if you run too rapidly, you won’t be able to make up the lost ground.

“Stop, say what you need, say what you think, and don’t be scared to tell it like it is. You are not required to be silent.”