After Jake’s Casa Amor shenanigans, Love Island viewers believe they’ve figured out his “hidden plot.”

Following Jake’s behavior in Casa Amor, Love Island viewers have deduced his secret agenda.

Jake has been faithful to his girlfriend Liberty thus far, but other lads have not.

Jake talked to Liam about Lillie, the new female, and encouraged him to “crack on” with her and get to know her tonight.

Amanda Holden shares a rare photo of herself with her daughters while on vacation in the sun.

Liam and Millie had built a bond in the original villa, and they appeared to be one of the most powerful couples.

But, after Jake’s pep talk, he went straight to Lillie and, after flirting for a while, they decided to share a bed.

While some viewers were perplexed as to why Jake pushed Liam to move on, others believe they’ve figured out his secret agenda.

Many fans suspected Jake of plotting to destabilize the other couples in order for him and Liberty to win the ITV2 show, and many shared their theories on social media.

“Anyone else think Jake is just egging the other lads on to increase his chances of winning or are my trust issues just non-existent?” Hannah wondered.

“Jake is attempting to eliminate the other couples,” Spencer James remarked.

“Jake sees Liam and Mille as a threat, therefore he understands that splitting them up will make him and Liberty stronger and perhaps win,” Emma Louise stated. I’m aware of his strategy.”

“Jake is sabotaging Liam and Millie so that he and Liberty can win the competition,” Joco added.

“I can’t be the only one who sees right through Jake here,” Danielle remarked. “The more couples that split up, the more likely he and Liberty are to win.”