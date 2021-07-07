After invading the cul-de-sac, lost cows splash excrement on a new BMW. -de-sac

After galloping into a residential cul-de-sac, a herd of loose cows wreaked mayhem.

Residents on the estate had a calm Sunday morning broken by the sound of loud mooing.

Residents of Dulas Court, off the A41 in Upton, near Chester, were taken aback when they discovered a large herd of cows congregated on one of the drives.

According to Cheshire Live, footage from a camera on one of the houses shows the herd galloping into the cul-de-sac before congregating around a couple of parked cars.

The cows’ origins are unknown; they are assumed to have come from a local farm in Upton, however some legends say they may have wandered from further afield.

Lucy Dodd was staying in one of the houses, and her car, a blue BMW two series that she had only had for a week, was parked in the driveway.

She stated, ” “We were all still in bed because it was a Sunday morning just before 7 a.m. My mother genuinely told my father, “God, the animals at the zoo are yelling today” (with us living so close by).

“When my mother awoke, she couldn’t believe what she saw. Her eyes had to be rubbed twice, she said.”

After the herd was moved on, she said there was “muck everywhere,” and the cars all had to be cleaned, but her new car was damaged when one of the cows tried to jump over the front of the BMW.

Lucy said, ” “We had to drive all three cars to the car wash since the cows were all over my new car, which I had just had for a week. Muck was strewn across the driveway, garage doors, and even the front entrance.

“When we returned our gaze to the camera, we could see the single cow leaping over the front of my car, causing damage.

“Everyone who has watched the tape has stated that it does not appear to be real. When you live in a cul-de-sac off the A41, the chances of something like that happening are slim. The summary comes to a close.