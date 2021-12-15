After interviewing a terrorist group, an Associated Press freelance journalist was detained in Ethiopia.

The Associated Press revealed Wednesday that a freelance video journalist was held by authorities in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, after coming home after a reporting trip. Despite the fact that Amir Aman Kiyaro has not been charged with anything, state media said that he was accused of interviewing a government-designated terrorist organisation for the goal of “supporting the purposes” of the group.

According to The New York Times, Ethiopia has been embroiled in a civil war for a year as opponents from the northern Tigray area and the Oromo Liberation Army push into the capital and against Ethiopian forces. The government labeled the Tigray troops and the OLA as terrorist organizations earlier this year.

Under the recently declared state of emergency, which includes detention powers, Ethiopian authorities were able to imprison Kiyaro. According to a state media report, police have also detained local journalists Thomas Engida and Addisu Muluneh.

Inspector Tesfaye Olani of the Federal Police stated the journalists broke the state of emergency and anti-terrorism laws. He informed state media that the suspected violations might result in 15 years in prison.

In a statement, AP Executive Editor Julie Pace appealed for Kiyaro’s freedom and refuted the allegations.

“The Associated Press is deeply disturbed that Amir Aman Kiyaro, an AP freelancer, has been detained by the Ethiopian government on charges of terrorism promotion. These are unsubstantiated claims. Kiyaro is an independent journalist who has worked on both sides of the Ethiopian conflict. We demand that Kiyaro be released immediately by the Ethiopian government “she stated

The Associated Press had chosen to keep the case out of the public glare until now, according to Pace, since the news company was working on possible diplomatic routes.

The battle that started in November 2020 has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. Tigray soldiers claim they are putting pressure on the government to ease a deadly blockade on their territory, but they also want Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to resign. The United States and the African Union have made little progress in their efforts to broker a cease-fire.

Kiyaro has covered both sides of the conflict for the Associated Press this year, including ground-breaking reporting on suspected mass executions by Tigray forces in the Chenna Teklehaymanot hamlet after fighters relocated there in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.