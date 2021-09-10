After international debate, Dean Smith acknowledges a double boost for Aston Villa ahead of their match against Everton.

Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia will both be available to play Everton next weekend, according to Dean Smith.

Due to their decision to fly to South America and join the Argentina squad during the international break, the pair has been engaged in controversy.

Premier League clubs have previously stated that they would not allow their stars to travel to nations on the red list, as they would be subjected to a ten-day quarantine upon their return.

Villa, on the other hand, reached an agreement with Argentina, allowing its players to participate in some of the break before returning to the club early.

Martinez and Buendia were both sent home early after their country’s World Cup qualifying match against Brazil was called off due to health concerns.

As a result, Smith has verified that both players will be fit for Everton’s visit to Villa Park on September 18th.

“Obviously they went across to play for Argentina, and it was a terrible scenario for everyone involved,” he said in his pre-Chelsea press conference.

“We all had a dilemma – whether it was players, clubs, or national teams – about whether we should allow players to play for their countries while missing two or three games for their club teams.

“I believe we were all caught between a rock and a hard place, and it was challenging.

“Once our players made it apparent that they had spoken with other players in Argentina and wanted to participate, we had to find a middle ground, the ideal position for our players and our club.

“We found that, we went out and played one game, they’re quarantining right now, and they’ll be ready to play against Everton next week.”

During the international break, the Blues refused to release Richarlison for international duty, while Salomon Rondon and Yerry Mina both declined to serve their respective countries.