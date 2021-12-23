After interacting with a youngster in Aldi, a man’s ‘belter’ actions were praised.

Hundreds of people have hailed a man who donated a mother and her little child £10 while standing in line at an Aldi checkout.

It happened yesterday after Emma Gregory took her kid to the Smithdown Road supermarket to do some shopping (Wednesday, December 22).

The mother only had £20 on her, and while standing in line to pay, her seven-year-old requested a packet of Veggie Straws crisps from the counter next to the cash register.

Emma told her young son that she wasn’t sure if she had enough money to pay for the crisps on top of the groceries, so he should wait and see what change they had.

A man in line ahead of the pair turned around and approached the seven-year-old.

“The lovely gentleman in front of us turned around and said to my child, ‘here you go, get whatever you want out of that,’ and handed him a tenner,” Emma explained.

“I just wanted to share this very unexpected gesture of generosity for my seven-year-old son.”

Hundreds of people reacted with a like, love heart, or hug emoji after Emma revealed what happened in the store in the Wavertree Watch L15 Facebook group.

Readers of The Washington Newsday had a variety of reactions.

“That was a fantastic thing to do, God bless you Sir,” Ruth Strong remarked. “Have a merry Christmas to you and your family.”

“It’s nice to have a positive story for a change!” observed Danny Sheerin. That man made a wonderful gesture.” “Belter that,” Mike Murphy said. Only in Liverpool,” he says. “If only everyone could assist each other out,” Mike Ellis said. It would make the world a much better place.” “Scousers large hearts, can’t be beaten,” Maria Garrity stated. “It’s so lovely there are good people out there,” Vicky Reddan said, “especially this time of year.” “Lovely gesture,” Carol Leigh commented, “and the man must have gotten a lot of joy out of donating as well.” “In these difficult times, we could use a lot more good people,” Joyce Owen said. “Sometimes a kind word or a smile may make a difference to someone’s day.”