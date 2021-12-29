After Inter Milan’s draw, Liverpool issued a Champions League warning.

Former Inter Milan coach Alberto Zaccheroni feels his former club has a chance to surprise Liverpool in their Champions League Round of 16 match.

Inter, who are now led by Simone Inzaghi, are four points clear at the top of Serie A as they attempt to win back-to-back league titles.

Despite their great domestic success and talented players, Jurgen Klopp’s team remain favorites to beat the 2010 Champions League champions.

Inter have failed to progress from the group stages in each of the last four seasons, and their last European knockout fixture was in 2011/12, but Zaccheroni believes the Italian giants have the ‘talent’ to prove critics wrong.

“Inter are doing well because there is chemistry between the coach and the players.” It has mentally freed them up, and they are doing quite well,” the 68-year-old explained.

“Ivan] Perisic, I believe, is confirmation of Inzaghi’s influence. His performances are a measure of how well the Nerazzurri are doing.

“I don’t believe Liverpool’s fate is doom and gloom. They are, on the contrary, two games in which anything can happen “He went on to say more.

“Inter are solid, they are confident in themselves, and they have quality, so they can accomplish it.””

The first leg will take place on February 16 at the San Siro, wedged between Premier League games against Burnley and Norwich.

Meanwhile, the Reds will play West Ham and Brighton before returning to Anfield for the second leg on March 8, with the Reds having already played West Ham and Brighton.