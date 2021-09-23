After insurance companies refused to pay for flood damage, many people in the Northeast are facing tens of thousands of dollars in repair costs.

Thousands of people in the Northeast are being told by insurance companies that damage isn’t covered because they don’t have flood insurance, according to the Associated Press, who are still rebuilding from two tropical storms that killed hundreds and devastated houses.

Many of individuals now facing tens of thousands of dollars in financial losses lived outside of coastal floodplains, making flood insurance a low priority for low-income residents in the hardest-hit areas.

“The first thing the insurance company told us when we called was that they don’t provide any aid for storm-related damage. And they left it at that,” Amit Shivprasad said, his rising voice reflecting the complaints of his neighbors in Queens’ Jamaica neighborhood.

Shivprasad and his parents have been packed into a relative’s flat for weeks after their home was certified unsuitable by New York City building inspectors.

Floodwaters from Ida smashed through an external wall and drowned two of the family’s tenants in a basement apartment, compounded by overflowing storm and sewer drains. Around 50 individuals were murdered in the Northeast as a result of the storm, many of them drowned in basement apartments or in cars. It slammed into the region less than two weeks after Henri drenched it.

Residents in Shivprasad’s neighborhood have long complained about poor drainage, which causes flooding to be a common occurrence.

According to a database prepared by the Association of State Floodplain Managers, only 16 of the roughly 10,000 properties in his area were covered by flood insurance.

Homeowners and renters insurance coverage do not cover flood damage. According to Loretta Worters, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, people without flood insurance have few alternatives for seeking help paying for damage. They may be eligible for federal assistance, including low-interest loans and damage awards, she said.

While officials are still assessing the damages, which are expected to be in the billions of dollars, residents are wondering how they will pay for repairs and replacements. Fans continue to whirr in dingy basements, and trash trucks continue to make rounds, hauling away mildewed couches, mushy mattresses, and now-ineffective electronics.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, at least $22 million has already been distributed to nearly all of the affected areas. This is a condensed version of the information.