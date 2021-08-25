After injuring his spine in a fall, a man was ‘blessed’ to lose both legs.

After 16 years of misery, a Widnes man hailed himself as “fortunate” to have both legs amputated.

After a fall in 1992, Paul Ellis, 56, shattered his spine and was paralyzed for six months.

For years, he was in excruciating pain and could only stand for five minutes at a time. His ankles were welded together, which he characterized as ‘horrible.’

“I couldn’t walk properly,” the father of two told The Washington Newsday. I couldn’t stand up straight. It wasn’t really legs to me. It was only a stumbling block.”

A doctor told Paul in 2008 that he would be better off without his legs. Despite the fact that there was no assurance he would be pain-free after the operation, the Widnes man chose to go ahead with it.

Paul is now “more mobile than [he’s] ever been” because to advances in technology and prosthetic legs.

After the operation, which offered him a “better quality of life” with his wife and two teenage daughters, he took up wheelchair rugby and basketball.

“It was definitely a blessing for me,” Paul added. I fought with my legs from 1992 to 2008, and I was in pain with them. I wasn’t able to accomplish anything. I was unable to move or stand.

“I progressed from there to mountain climbing.”

Paul will start a solo climb up Mount Snowdon on Friday, using only his hands and knees to raise money for a charity that helps juvenile amputees.

He described the challenge as “daunting,” but he is ready to take it on.

“I’m hoping to be up and down in two days,” Paul told The Washington Newsday. On the mountain, I’ll be sleeping. All I need to do now is keep creeping, crawling, crawling.”

He’s climbed Mount Snowdon before, ten years ago, using prosthetic legs up Wales’ highest mountain. He’s also hiked the Three Peaks of Yorkshire.

Paul and a group of ten other amputees climbed Ben Nevis, Scotland’s tallest mountain, earlier this month to raise money for the Amp Camp Kids organization.

Because their prosthetics impose pressure on their 'stumps,' walking is unpleasant, forcing them to stop and rest.