After injuring himself while attempting to stop a shoplifter, a store employee was fired.

After more than a decade on the job, a Dollar General assistant manager in Ohio was fired after being hurt earlier this month while attempting to stop two shoplifters.

According to a note her husband wrote on the crowdfunding page, the employee, identified as Rachel Dawson on a GoFundMe page set up for her family, was notified about her firing from Dollar General’s Lima, Ohio branch on August 20. Her husband said that she had worked at the store for 15 years before the August 13 event.

“Rachel has been informed that her work at Dollar General has been terminated. In his message, her spouse stated, “15 committed years.” “She is harmed, but she will recover. “I’m not going to be able to keep her down.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Dawson was working on what began as a “regular day” when she noticed a guy and a woman “acting suspiciously.” She accused them of shoplifting and followed them out of the store after the man bought a couple of gift bags, which the lady then filled with unpurchased things, according to The Lima News.

Dawson stated, “The gentleman who was with her came up and bought two enormous gift bags and paid for them.” He didn’t take them out to the car like I imagined; instead, he went back into the store and handed them to her. She loaded them up with items and then tried to sneak out the front door as I was ringing up other customers.”

Once outside, the two people got into a car and started driving away. As the car began to move, Dawson grabbed one of the vehicle’s door handles and hung on. Dawson was dragged an estimated 250 feet before releasing her grip on the handle, according to local authorities.

According to the GoFundMe page, by the time she was able to release go, she had broken her nose in two places, which would require plastic surgery in the future to restore properly, stitches, and road rash over half of her body. Dawson was in the hospital for several hours for treatment of her injuries, which her husband said were “healing nicely” in recent posts.

Dawson expressed her concern about the incident a few days after it occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.