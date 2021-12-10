After initially tweeting support for actor Jussie Smollett, the White House calls his crime “shameful.”

Although both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted support for actor Jussie Smollett when he first claimed to have been targeted by a racist and anti-gay hate assault in January 2019, the White House has labeled it “shameful” that he misled to authorities about a hate crime.

“We accept the jury’s judgment,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated in response to Smollett’s guilty verdict on Thursday. “Lying to the police, especially regarding a horrible incident like a hate crime, is unethical. Such incidents must be thoroughly examined, and those found responsible must be punished.” During a Friday White House press briefing, Psaki continued, “False accusations drain critical police resources away from important investigations.” “They make it more difficult for genuine victims to speak up and be believed.” Hate crime allegations, according to Psaki, should be considered seriously.

Smollett said he was the victim of a racial and homophobic attack on January 29, 2019. Two white males attacked the Empire actor, threw bleach on him, tied a noose around his neck, and said, “This is MAGA country,” according to the actor. MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again,” which was former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in 2016.

Biden responded to the attack with a tweet at the time, saying, “In this country, what occurred to @JussieSmollett tonight must never be accepted. We must rise up and insist that we no longer provide a safe haven for hatred, that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We’re here for you, Jussie.” Harris sent out a tweet that said, among other things, “This was a modern-day lynching attempt. No one should be afraid for their lives because of their sexuality or skin color. This hatred must be confronted.” Psaki was also asked whether “there are any lessons learned about rushing to judgment when a crime is accused” by the journalist who questioned her about the White House’s initial responses to the Smollett verdict. “Perhaps there are lessons learned for everyone who remarked at the time,” Psaki responded, referring to Trump.

When asked about the situation on January 31, 2019, Trump remarked, “It doesn’t get any worse, as far as I’m concerned.” This is a condensed version of the information.