After inheriting an untenable condition at Everton, Rafa Benitez is facing a’make-or-break’ week.

Rafa Benitez, according to Jamie Carragher, is facing a “make-or-break” week with Everton fans after inheriting a “awful” crisis at the club.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise departure to return to Real Madrid at the start of June, the Spaniard took over at Goodison Park in the summer.

The former Liverpool manager was clearly a divisive appointment among some Blues supporters, with many citing his record at Stanley Park as a reason why he should not be given the job.

After a great start to the season, Benitez’s side has struggled recently due to injuries to several important players, and their form has suffered as a result.

In his Telegraph piece, Carragher expresses his concern that Everton’s current crisis is primarily down to the management.

He is aware, though, that his former boss is in desperate need of a result soon in order to keep the fanbase from exploding.

“The natives are restless after six Premier League games without a win,” the Sky Sports expert wrote.

“When you add in Sunday’s trip to Brentford, the next five days feel like they’re make-or-break.”

“Not because owner Farhad Moshiri will make a hasty judgment on the manager’s job (although he has a track record for doing so), but because of Benitez’s rapport with the fans who have been ready to overlook his Anfield history and give him a chance.

“Right now, he needs a big result.” Even if the club’s troubles go deeper than those who have recently stood on the touchline, Goodison Park might erupt in rage if the winless streak reaches eight games.

“When Moshiri pushed for Benitez, he received a lot of flack. Despite his rising concerns, he must maintain his composure if the unrest worsens in the next days and weeks.

“When he took over in the summer, he needed time, and he needs time now.” Most Everton supporters are aware of this. However, in football, time is a valuable commodity. The supporters are in desperate need of hope, and they need it now.” Throughout his column, Carragher highlights the likes of Moshiri and Marcel Brands.

Everton’s recent purchasing spree has backfired. “The summary has come to an end.”