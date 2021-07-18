After informing a stranger he didn’t have a lighter, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Jacob Billington, 23, was out with pals when Zephaniah McLeod approached him and asked if anyone had a lighter.

Jacob’s buddy Michael Callaghan, 24, who was also stabbed by McLeod and spent 187 days in hospital, spoke to ITV News about his memories of the hours leading up to the incident.

Michael and Jacob, both from Liverpool, were in Birmingham for the weekend to see friends. In the early hours of September 6, the gang was on their way back to a hotel when McLeod approached them.

“This man McLeod came up to me and Jacob and asked if we had a lighter, and we both answered, ‘no sorry mate,’” Michael, 24, claimed.

“I remember hearing a scream, which I assumed was Jacob’s, and then putting my hand to my neck to feel the wound.

“I kind of followed Jacob till he passed out.”

Michael was able to stop his bleeding and preserve his life after falling into the arms of another acquaintance. Michael’s carotid artery, jugular vein, and vagus nerve had all been severed by the knife.

Michael had a stroke while in the hospital, and surgeons had to conduct a craniectomy, which involves removing a portion of the skull. He was then put into a three-week induced coma.

His left arm is paralyzed, he has trouble speaking due to damage to his vocal chords, and he is awaiting surgery to repair a missing piece of his skull.

“Obviously, I’ve suffered a lot of injuries,” Michael said, “but my skull will be fixed, my arm will come back, and my voice will be fixed in time.” I’ll be well, but we won’t be able to reclaim Jacob.”

Michael and Jacob had been buddies at Great Crosby Primary School and Sacred Heart Catholic College since they were in elementary school.

They went to university in Sheffield together and created The Vedetts with other mates, with Michael as the lead vocalist and guitarist and Jacob as the drummer. “The summary has come to an end.”