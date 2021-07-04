After indicating left but turning right, the driver tested positive for cocaine.

After being stopped by police for an expensive indication error, a van driver tested positive for cocaine.

In St Helens, an officer with the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) noticed the van driver turning right after indicating left.

Following the incident yesterday, the RPU released a photo of the Transit van on its Facebook page (Saturday).

“The driver of this van in St Helens signalled left and turned right, attracting our officer’s notice,” the social media post read.

