After impersonating medical workers who administer the COVID-19 vaccine, three men rob a family.

Three individuals in India took advantage of the public’s growing dread about the newly discovered coronavirus strain Omicron to plunder a family.

Before flashing a gun and robbing Sampath Singh’s home in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s southern state, the miscreants claimed they were giving vaccines.

The police disclosed Tuesday that one of the men, who was wearing hand gloves, informed Sampath’s wife, Pista Devi, and her daughter-in-law, Raksha, that he was a medical worker sent to provide vaccinations meant to protect people from the ravages of the Omicron variety.

When Devi attempted to contact her husband, one of the defendants brandished a revolver and held the two ladies at gunpoint. The women were then imprisoned in a room while the accused stole around 50 grams of gold from them.

Devi’s elder son Vikram Singh returned home just as the men were ready to leave.

One of the suspects kept the mask on and questioned Vikram if he had received his COVID-19 immunization. According to Midday, the burglars departed the location with the family’s gold right after Vikram said he received both his jabs.

The mugged family immediately reported the crime to the police, who launched an investigation to apprehend the criminals.

Muggers in the United Kingdom duped a 92-year-old woman into believing her neighbor died after contracting the coronavirus in a similar event. According to the BBC, the men arrived at her front door in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and offered to clean her house after fabricating the story. The crooks stole the elderly woman’s pocketbook, money, and jewelry after breaking into her home. The criminals pretended to be a “helping hand,” according to the police, and left the victim “understandably disturbed.” “This is an extremely horrible act,” police officer Trevor Harrison said. “It has taken advantage of a vulnerable and elderly woman at a time when we, as a society, should be looking out for her.”