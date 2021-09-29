After ignoring life-threatening symptoms to go to Creamfields, a woman considers herself blessed to be alive.

After ignoring symptoms of a serious disease to visit Creamfields, a woman claims she is “one of the lucky ones.”

Poppy Downes first went to the doctor with a Urinary Tract Infection in August 2017. (UTI).

But she had no idea the infection would lead her down a path that would lead to her being diagnosed with sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: People have been cautioned not to approach a woman who has gone missing.

Poppy, now 23, followed all of the recommendations for a UTI: she finished her prescription, drank a lot of cranberry juice, and took painkillers, but nothing helped her.

She awoke two weeks later with excruciating stomach and back agony. She took co-codamol to relieve the discomfort and went back to bed, thinking it would go away.

“It seems foolish, but I attempted to ignore the pain because I had tickets to the Creamfields Festival coming up,” she told HertsLive.

“I went back to the doctor, and they prescribed another round of medication, which I finished, but the infection persisted.”

Poppy was worried what to do when the morning of the Creamfields Festival arrived; she wanted to meet her friends, had already spent £260 for the ticket, and didn’t want to miss out.

She decided to go anyhow, promising herself that she would consult a doctor as soon as she returned to Watford.

However, on the first night, she was in excruciating pain.

“I was awake all night, my heart was racing, and I couldn’t stop shivering,” she explained.

“The next morning, my friend Alex drove me to the medical tent; I had no idea how sick I was, and all I hoped for was for the staff to give me some painkillers and send me on my way to enjoy the festival!”

Poppy’s infection had progressed to this point.

She was rushed to Warrington Hospital, where an A&E nurse started an IV of extremely potent antibiotics.

She was then diagnosed with pyelonephritis, a kidney infection brought on by the spread of the UTI.

The UTI and kidney infection were then compounded by the onset of sepsis, a potentially fatal illness.

Every year, sepsis kills roughly 48,000 people in the United Kingdom. “The summary has come to an end.”