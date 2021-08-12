After ignoring cones and barriers, a driver drives his Cadillac into a sinkhole.

After driving over cones and barriers set up to safeguard a work site following a water leak, a vehicle crashed into a big sinkhole in Maryland on Wednesday.

According to Fox 5 DC, a guy in a Cadillac drove into a sinkhole on the 7600 block of South Osborne Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC).

According to Prince George’s County fire and EMS personnel, the driver was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries after he managed to escape from the automobile that became submerged in water during the event.

The event occurred about 4:30 a.m., when WSCC employees were reacting to a water main break, which caused the street to collapse into a sinkhole later that day.

While crews worked on the water leak, they erected cones and barriers around the sinkhole, but according to WSCC officials, the man drove around the obstacles and into the sinkhole.

The agency tweeted about 4:40 p.m. that the car had been recovered from the sinkhole and that work on the site could now resume.

“The automobile is no longer on the road!” There’s still still water in the hole that needs to be pumped out before crews can start working on the water main. WSCC tweeted, “Long day and night of repairs ahead,” before issuing a warning to other neighbors.

“Every year, our staff respond to an average of 1,800 water main breaks. Please observe traffic directions and respect the construction zone if you spot our personnel or trucks. On Wednesday evening, the agency said, “Help us keep you and our employees safe!”

The WSCC has been approached for comment by this publication.

Sinkholes, which can be found all over the world, can build gradually or appear abruptly, posing a serious threat.

