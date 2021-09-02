After Ida flooding killed 17 people in the area, New York City has declared a state of emergency.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency after Hurricane Ida flooded the New York area, killing 17 people and bringing the city to a halt.

On Wednesday, de Blasio stated on Twitter, “We’re suffering a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, terrible flooding, and unsafe conditions on our highways.” The mayor encouraged New Yorkers to stay inside and avoid traveling across the city by any means possible.

Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on New Orleans with flooding and power outages on Sunday, burned a path northward before making landfall in the Northeast late Wednesday. Flooding in New York was so severe that it warranted the city’s first-ever flash flood warning, killing 12 people.

A 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old boy were among those killed, according to the New York City Police Department. Police also discovered a 63-year-old man in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, CNN reported on Thursday.

In the Northeast, Ida’s intensity hasn’t been limited to New York. Flooding wreaked havoc in neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, killing 17 people across the three states. Officials fear that when the waters recede and rescuers gain access to inundated areas, the death toll will grow.

President of the United States Joe Biden spoke for the first time on Ida’s impact on the nation’s largest city. The president remarked from the White House that the country is “ready to help” and that “we are all in this together.” He also used the occasion to thank New York’s first responders for their efforts. On Friday, Biden will travel to Louisiana to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who proclaimed a state of emergency early Thursday morning, went to Jamaica, Queens, to see the storm’s impact. The governor, speaking alongside Mayor De Blasio and other authorities at a press conference, stated that more could have been done, in her opinion, to avert the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ida. She cited the city’s sewage infrastructure in particular as being unprepared for such a severe downpour.

“They can’t withstand the impact of flash floods… Hochul described the scene as “Niagara Falls on steroids.” “This isn’t acceptable to any of us.”

De Blasio agreed and blamed meteorologists for failing to foresee the 5 to 6 inches of snow. Brief News from Washington Newsday.