After Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the southern states, a group of manatees was discovered in a flooded backyard.

After Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the region with high winds, rain, and flooding, an Alabama woman noticed a bunch of manatees in her neighbor’s flooded backyard on Monday.

The manatees appear to be stuck in the flooded waters, according to video obtained by WALA-TV, a Mobile-based television news station. “Look at them,” Angel Thomas, who captured the footage, could be heard saying. Oh, my goodness.”

It was “very terrible,” Thomas remarked, because the manatees were plainly having “a difficult time.”

She told the television channel, “I suppose they were perplexed.” “They just continued attempting to flee, and it was heartbreaking. You could tell they were attempting to get out, but they couldn’t,” says the narrator.

Because it is forbidden to touch manatees, a neighbor was able to herd them back into their native habitat of Halls Mill Creek without touching them. Anyone who observes a manatee should call 1-866-493-5803 to report it to the Manatee Sighting Network.

Manatees, commonly called sea cows, are big aquatic creatures that live in coastal areas, especially in Florida, just east of Mobile.

According to this website, there have been an extremely high number of manatee deaths thus far in 2021, prompting some MPs to call for higher protective status.

The manatee deaths satisfied the requirements to be classified as a “unusual mortality occurrence,” according to a news release from Florida Fish and Wildlife on August 17. 890 manatees perished in the first seven months of 2021, exceeding the previous high of 830 in 2013. Only 398 deaths were reported during the entire year of 2020.

Seagrass loss, which is a vital source of food, as well as red tide, habitat degradation, and watercraft collisions have all been blamed for the deaths. This website formerly indicated that there are around 6,500 West Indian manatees in the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on sections of the South, particularly Louisiana, with severe flooding and devastation. More than one million people in the state were still without electricity as of Tuesday. Some residents in the worst-affected areas may be without electricity for weeks.

Other animals were also displaced by the storm. A 71-year-old man was murdered by an alligator while wandering through flooded waters in Slidell, Louisiana, on Monday.

