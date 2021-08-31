After Hurricane Ida, there is no timetable for restoring power to hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana.

According to the Associated Press, Louisiana officials have yet to decide a schedule for restoring power to hundreds of thousands of customers affected by Hurricane Ida, potentially leaving many of them without electricity and air conditioning for weeks during the summer heat and humidity.

The whole city of New Orleans is without power after Hurricane Ida destroyed the regional power grid. While the levees and floodgates in New Orleans helped to reduce some of the hurricane’s devastation, communities outside the city saw considerable flooding and damage.

“I won’t be able to tell you when the electricity will be restored. “I can’t say when all of the debris will be cleaned up and repairs will be made,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Monday. “But I can assure you that we will work tirelessly every day to provide as much assistance as possible.”

At least four people were killed in Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of the storm, including two individuals murdered Monday night near Lucedale, Mississippi, when seven vehicles slid into a 20-foot-deep (6-meter-deep) crater when a highway collapsed due to severe rainfall.

More than 670 people were rescued from floodwaters in Louisiana on Monday by rescuers using boats, helicopters, and high-water trucks. In Mississippi, another 20 individuals were rescued. Crews intended to go door to house in hard-hit regions to ensure that everyone was safely evacuated.

Power crews were also dispatched to the area. 25,000 utility personnel were on the ground in Louisiana to assist restore power, with more on the way, according to the governor.

Nonetheless, his administration called the damage to the electrical grid “catastrophic,” and power authorities said it may take weeks to restore power in certain areas.

Ida knocked out electricity to more than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, with winds reaching 150 mph (240 kph). It was the fifth-strongest storm to ever impact the mainland, according to wind speed.

During the storm, a massive tower that carries crucial transmission lines across the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area twisted and fell, and power company Entergy stated more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines and 216 substations were knocked out of operation. This is a condensed version of the information.