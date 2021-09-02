After Hurricane Ida slams into the Northeast, about 1.2 million people in the United States are without power.

Hurricane Ida’s leftovers pounded the northeastern states on Wednesday evening, delivering record-breaking rainfall and flash floods to the region, leaving 1.2 million people without power across the country on Thursday morning.

The majority of power disruptions remain in the south, where Hurricane Ida hit earlier this week.

According to the website PowerOutage.US, which tracks power outages across the US, about 911,000 people in Louisiana are without power. Outages are affecting nearly all consumers in many counties in the state’s southeastern region. Just over 35,000 residents in Mississippi are still without power.

Nearly 200,000 people are without power in the Northeast, where heavy rains fell Wednesday evening, with around 182,000 in the Mid-Atlantic region and little over 21,000 in New England.

Ida had been weakened to a tropical depression by the time it hit the Northeast.

The storm’s flash floods killed at least 9 people in New York City, including two people found dead in their basement in Queens on Wednesday evening.

Water was seen flowing through city subway stations and flooding streets in videos shared on social media.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Thursday morning that service across the system is “very limited” as authorities attempt to recover from last night’s flooding.

As we attempt to recover from last night’s tremendous rain and flooding, service across our system is significantly limited.

If at all possible, stay at home. If you must go, keep in mind that rail schedules are not always reliable. Before you go, go to https://t.co/1mbGGZApQy and listen to the announcements.

MTA (Mass Transit Authority). Put on a mask. Put an end to the spread. 2 September 2021 (@MTA)

On Thursday morning, about 37,000 clients in the state were without power.

A tornado slammed Mullica Hill, New Jersey, demolishing nine homes, according to NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

One resident, Glen Pickell, told the channel, “We didn’t believe anything was going to happen then all of a sudden you hear the rumbling.” “When you look outside, it’s as if everyone is hiding their butts in the basement. It didn’t last long at all. Perhaps five minutes. However, once it was finished, it was insane. You could see the devastation it caused.”

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey stated in an interview Thursday morning that crews were working across the state. This is a condensed version of the information.