After Hurricane Ida, parts of Louisiana may be without power for weeks.

According to Entergy, a New Orleans-based energy firm, parts of Louisiana might be without power for weeks as a result of Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

People in “the hardest-hit areas” could be without power for up to three weeks, according to Entergy, while 90% of customers would have power restored sooner.

Energy CEO Deanna Rodriguez declined to specify when power will be restored during a press conference with city authorities on Monday, a day after the storm hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, saying it would be “premature” to speculate.

“The storm that hung over here west of here caused a lot of damage to the transmission lines that supply New Orleans,” Rodriguez added.

On Monday, some 45,000 people are assessing damage in New Orleans, and eight transmission lines that power the city were damaged, she added.

Despite the outages, New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board Director Ghassan Korban claimed the city is “keeping up” with providing drinking water, despite an increase in demand that could be attributable to an unreported water main break. He stated that there are no difficulties with quality or pressure.

He did caution, however, that pumping stations are not operating at full capacity, and urged people to utilize water in a “thoughtful” manner to avoid potential wastewater backups.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell asked people to “be good neighbors” and share any power they have with others during the press conference.

“Share the power you have, and make your businesses available for others to recharge their devices and meet their continuing needs,” she advised. “We’re going to get through this that way.”

Due to the shortage of power sources in New Orleans, Cantrell asked individuals who had left not to return. Monday will be a day of “evaluation,” according to her, and people will be told when it is safe to return.

She reminded people, “Now is not the time for re-entry.”

Residents who did not evacuate are advised to exercise caution and remain in their houses, according to her.

Cantrell was supported by Collin Arnold, head of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He also mentioned that hospitals in New Orleans are already overburdened as a result of COVID-19, so if people return and have medical problems, it would exacerbate the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.