After Hurricane Ida, New York City may face travel bans and evacuations due to weather events, according to Mayor de Blasio.

After the leftovers of Hurricane Ida ripped through the city, killing 13 people, New York may face more regular travel bans and evacuations due to meteorological occurrences.

As climate change makes rainstorms and other weather events more severe, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that safeguards that were formerly reserved for just the most severe storms may soon be used more frequently.

“We’re in a very different world now, and we’ll all have to act very differently because this isn’t the world we knew,” de Blasio told CNN. “This is a completely new ballgame in terms of harsh, brutal weather.”

Ida, which hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane last week and then moved through the South as a tropical storm, dumped a record amount of rain in the Northeast on Wednesday night and Thursday.

With 8.8 inches of rain, Prospect Park in Brooklyn topped the list for rainfall totals. Central Park set a new record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour just a week ago, with 3.15 inches falling between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m.

The torrential rain caused serious flash flooding, trapping motorists in the streets and forcing the suspension of subway operations.

As a result of the storm, at least 13 people were murdered in New York City. The victims, who vary in age from 2 to 86, were mostly from basement flats.

Three of the victims were killed in a single Queens home, when a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old wife, and a 2-year-old boy drowned.

As first responders continue to respond and follow up after the storm, de Blasio said, “I’m praying that we’ve closed the book on this, but it’s too early to say.”

As weather events worsen as a result of climate change, De Blasio told CNN that the city will have to take a more active approach.

“After what happened on Wednesday, I think a travel ban is something I want to bring up early in each storm as a possibility,” de Blasio said.

The mayor went on to say that evacuations, which he said were rarely employed in extreme circumstances and largely in coastal districts, could be utilized more frequently.

“It’s going to be necessary. This is a condensed version of the information.