After Hurricane Ida, Louisiana’s unemployment applications increased by 4,000 people.

According to the Associated Press, unemployment aid applications in Louisiana have climbed by 4,000 since Hurricane Ida slammed the state.

According to the Associated Press, Ida may slow U.S. economic growth in the quarter from July to September, although some of the damage is expected to be compensated by repairs and rebuilding efforts.

Despite the fact that the hurricane forced oil refineries in Louisiana and Mississippi to close and left more than 1 million companies and homes without power, Mississippi saw a decline in job applications.

According to the Associated Press, the Delta variation of COVID-19 may have contributed to job losses and a subsequent nationwide increase in persons claiming unemployment benefits.

According to the Labor Department, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits increased to 332,000 last week, up from 312,000 the week before.

The 312,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits in March 2020 was the lowest number since March 2020. Jobless claims have been slowly declining for the past two months as many firms, unable to fill positions, have hung on to their employees.

The increase from last week was minor and may just be transitory. The four-week average of unemployment claims, which smooths out weekly swings, fell for the fifth week in a row to little under 336,000. This is also the lowest figure since the outbreak began.

Separately, the Commerce Department announced that retail sales increased unexpectedly by 0.7 percent last month, despite an increase in coronavirus infections. The pandemic, though, continues to skew how they spend. In August, online buying increased, but spending at restaurants, bars, and other businesses that rely on crowds seemed to have plateaued.

The delta variation has slowed the job market and the larger economy in recent weeks, discouraging many Americans from traveling, sleeping in hotels, and eating out. The government revealed earlier this month that companies added only 235,000 jobs in August, after adding nearly a million people in both June and July.

In August, hiring in companies that involve face-to-face contact with the public, such as restaurants, hotels, and merchants, fell dramatically. Nonetheless, some jobs were created in other sectors, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent.

