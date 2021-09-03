After Hurricane Ida knocks out power, an entire family dies of carbon monoxide poisoning.

After their power went out during Hurricane Ida, a family of three in Louisiana died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to the use of a poorly ventilated emergency generator they set up.

With violent 150 mph winds, Ida made landfall in the United States in Port Fourchon in Louisiana at around noon CT (1:00 p.m. ET) on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 1 million people in the region.

Residents in Louisiana have employed emergency generators fueled by diesel, gasoline, or natural gas to provide electricity to their homes and businesses due to the loss of power caused by the storm’s remnants still circulating in the area.

According to Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich, a family of three died of carbon monoxide poisoning after setting up a generator outside their home when they lost electricity.

Demetrice Johnson, 54, Dasjonay Curly, 23, and Craig Curly, 17, were identified as the victims by Cvitanovich, who also stated that the generator was brand new, with the box still inside the house.

Jefferson Parish Council member Byron Lee paid tribute to Demetrice Johnson in an interview with NOLA.com on Thursday evening, stating, “She was one of the most amazing women that you would want to meet,” and adding, “She gleamed like the sun shine.” Exceptionally kind person.”

The deaths were mentioned at the start of Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng’s Storm Ida briefing on Thursday evening, when she told reporters that “the dangers after the storm are just as serious as the dangers during the storm,” before confirming the three deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to NBC station WDSU6, the Jefferson Parish Fire Department was receiving five complaints concerning carbon monoxide poisoning in the neighborhood every hour, and Sheng confirmed on Thursday that fire crews had to attend to multiple homes as a result of the calls.

Although the deaths of the family of three have been the only ones reported in Jefferson Parish due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Nola.com reports that one man was found dead in New Orleans on Monday after using an improperly ventilated generator, and at least 21 people have been hospitalized in the city as a result of the poisoning.

The storm has wreaked havoc across the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.