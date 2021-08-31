After Hurricane Ida hit some Gulf oil refineries, no major gas shortages are expected.

The storm forced nine Louisiana refineries to close, at least temporarily, according to the US Energy Department. These refineries account for roughly 13% of the nation’s refining capacity, and they won’t be able to reopen until the area’s power and other utilities are restored.

Analysts, on the other hand, say they don’t expect any severe shortages, partly because Gulf Coast gasoline and other petroleum product stockpiles were greater than usual for this time of year.

Oil companies have already begun to restart some of their refineries in Louisiana, despite the fact that electricity systems have been knocked out and flooding from the hurricane has made it impossible to get some facilities back up and running.

The full reopening of key gasoline pipelines on Tuesday is a positive indicator that the region’s vital energy economy will soon recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastation.

Exxon Mobil said personnel at its Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico were resuming normal operations after avoiding hurricane damage. The firm also said that its fuel facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reopened on Monday.

Colonial Pipeline reported late Monday night that it had restored flows to two pipelines that stretch from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina, after technicians had inspected the infrastructure, which is excellent news for East Coast motorists. The reopening of the conduits, which are a significant supplier of gasoline and other fuels, will alleviate consumer concerns about large price increases.

In addition, Philips 66 announced that its Gulf Coast lubricants plant in Sulphur, Louisiana, would resume on Tuesday, despite the fact that one of its refineries in neighboring Belle Chasse remained closed due to flooding. Valero said technicians were monitoring its facilities in St. Charles and Meraux, both of which were still shut down on Tuesday.

Ida wreaked havoc on the region’s power grid, leaving New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana citizens without power with little indication of when it would be restored. The refineries that are resuming operations were not in Ida’s path and did not lose electricity, making the challenge of resuming operations far more feasible.

