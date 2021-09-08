After Hurricane Ida, a stranded dolphin was rescued from a pond.

The storm surge from Hurricane Ida caused floods, power disruptions, and severe winds. On Sunday, the hurricane necessitated an unusual rescue attempt involving an injured dolphin washed into a retention pond near Slidell, Louisiana.

The Slidell Police Department announced on Sunday that they, along with many other agencies, assisted in the dolphin’s rescue attempt. The rescue attempt was led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which collaborated with a number of other organizations, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, SeaWorld team members, and the Chicago Zoological Society.

The article stated that “groups from all around the Gulf South converged to help rescue the injured dolphin.”

The police agency released a video demonstrating how the rescue mission was carried out. The dolphin was directed to a net by rescuers in kayaks pounding the water with their oars to generate ripples. The dolphin was then tarped out of the water and carried into a truck’s water unit.

The dolphin was originally discovered on August 30, and rescue efforts had to be completed immediately.

The dolphin was pronounced healthy enough to be released into the Gulf of Mexico after being examined by professionals at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Mississippi. A satellite tag was placed to the dolphin before it was released to track its progress.

According to NOAA’s Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator, Blair Mase, the dolphin is swimming well and for long distances, according to the tracking device. She’s collaborating with the Chicago Zoological Society and the Institute for Marine Mammalian Studies, which plans to observe the dolphin in person later this week.

The dolphin would not have been able to survive in freshwater for very long, according to Mase.

“Dolphins can tolerate some freshwater for a short period of time, but they wouldn’t live if it was prolonged,” she said.

The rescued dolphin began to show signs of exposure to freshwater and developed superficial sores. Mase said she happy now that it has been returned to its proper habitat. This is a condensed version of the information.