After Hurricane Ida, a Louisiana sheriff slams the killing of a driver waiting in line at a gas station.

According to Nola.com, a Louisiana man died after a violent argument at a petrol station in Metairie, just outside of New Orleans, on Friday.

The event happened around 4:15 p.m. in Jefferson Parish, according to reports. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and the devastation it wreaked on the region, the gas station has been suffering extremely long queues.

Both the victim and the shooter were standing in line for gas when they got into an argument. It’s still unclear what the two were fighting about at the time, although it’s thought to have been about gas more than anything else.

The situation worsened until the shooter pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the other man. Soon after, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, leaving a big gathering of astonished witnesses behind. While the victim was lying on the ground, witnesses allegedly continued to pump gas.

After arriving, paramedics transported the victim to the neighboring University Medical Center. He was officially declared dead once he arrived.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of Jefferson Parish issued a statement to the press, chastising the suspect for shooting someone over something “stupid.”

“It’s unbelievable that people in this situation can’t act like adults,” Lopinto remarked. “Today, no one needed to lose their life over gas. This is really absurd… Bringing a gun to a gas station and acting in this manner is insane.”

Lopinto was unable to identify the identity of any suspects in the shooting or provide any information about them. He did remark, however, that the gunman fled the scene in a car with numerous persons inside and was observed by many others in line for petrol, indicating a significant number of potential witnesses.

This website contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for an update on the situation, and was told that a news conference will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday to provide more information.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, heated interactions at gas stations in Jefferson Parish have become an increasing problem. After his deputies began responding to an increasing number of calls from locals, Lopinto issued a statement on Wednesday urging residents to remain calm while waiting for gas. This is a condensed version of the information.