After hurling laughing gas canisters at his car, white van men ‘knock out’ the driver.

After being ‘punched senseless’ by individuals who threw nitrous oxide canisters at his car, a man was taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, July 14, police were alerted to complaints of a 50-year-old man being assaulted on Robins Lane in St Helens.

While waiting in line at the temporary traffic lights, the victim claimed hearing hard smashes against his automobile.

Two males in a white transit van behind him, he assumed, were hurling items at his car, possibly nitrous oxide canisters.

When the driver challenged the men in the transport van, they allegedly hit him in the face, knocking him out.

The driver then reportedly got back into the vehicle and drove away at a high rate.

He was brought to the hospital with critical injuries once emergency services arrived. He is still in the hospital.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, from Newton-le-Willows, were arrested on suspicion of wounding today (Thursday, July 15). They are being held in custody while detectives question them.

Officers are now requesting information from anyone who may have observed the event.

“This was an atrocious crime that has left a man gravely injured, and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to locate those responsible and bring them to justice,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Robins Lane area yesterday morning and witnessed the incident.

“We are aware that numerous members of the public went to the victim’s aid immediately following the occurrence, and I would like to express my gratitude to them for coming to his aid, doing the right thing, and quickly contacting us. Please contact us if you assisted the victim and have yet to come forward with information that could be critical to our inquiry.

“Similarly, if you were in the traffic jam on Robins Lane and witnessed the incident, or if you have dashcam or cellphone film, please study it and notify us.

“Please let us know whether you contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will take care of the rest.”

