After hospital officials forgot about Mum, her body was placed in the morgue freezer for six weeks.

A post-mortem examination into Charlene McGregor’s sudden hospital death was deemed to be inconclusive because her body had been in the freezer for so long.

According to the Daily Record, her family is perplexed as to how this transpired and has received no explanation.

Charlene, 41, was admitted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment of a cyst behind her ear. She was given antibiotics and the lesion was scheduled to be removed.

However, she died in her hospital bed at 6 a.m. on March 12th.

Charlene McGregor died of a methadone overdose, according to toxicology testing conducted by police.

Her brother William revealed that the mother of four was a heroin addict who was on a methadone maintenance program.

William expressed himself as follows: “She didn’t have the best life, but she’d been dating the same guy for ten years and was starting to make progress.

“Because of her drug problems, we didn’t have much to do with her, but she was on a methadone program and her prescription had been reduced.” She seems sincere in her desire to move away from narcotics.

“However, she shouldn’t have died the manner she did, and we’re still not sure why.”

“The night before she died, she asked the nurses if they could give her something to help her sleep. It was around 2 a.m. at the time. She was dead by 6 a.m.

“She was clearly administered methadone in the early hours of the morning since she died quite quickly.”

Staff advised her family that she would require a post-mortem, but that it would take longer than usual due to Covid.

They phoned the hospital when they had not heard anything after six weeks.

“The hospital then phoned the family and said they needed to hold an emergency family meeting,” William explained.

“When my partner and I arrived, we were told, ‘We can’t apologize enough,’ because she was still in the morgue and hadn’t been sent for a post-mortem.”

“They claimed to have forgotten about her.” The alarms began to sound almost immediately.

“They claimed it was because she had been frozen for six weeks.””

